A worker is seen at a fiber factory in Zunhua City, north China’s Hebei Province, July 16, 2020. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, fell 2.4 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The reading narrowed from the 3-percent drop in June. ■