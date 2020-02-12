China’s producer prices up 0.1 pct in January

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — China’s producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, rose 0.1 percent year on year in January, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

The slight increase last month was the first year-on-year increase in eight months, the NBS data showed.

On a month-on-month basis, the PPI remained flat for a second month in a row, according to the NBS.

Last year, the PPI on average dropped 0.3 percent from 2018.

Factory prices of capital goods decreased 0.4 percent year on year in January, shrinking from the 1.2 percent decline in December.