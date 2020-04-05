China’s public transportation services resumed from epidemic standstill

China has fully resumed its ground public transportation and urban rail transit services, which were disrupted by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of Transport said on April 4.

As of April 3, all the prefecture-level and county-level cities have resumed ground public transportation operations, while all the 41 cities with urban rail transit have had their rail transit lines back on track, the ministry said.

This came as the country tried to reboot economic growth while continuing efforts to contain the spread of the epidemic.

The National Health Commission said Saturday that it received reports of 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Friday, of which 18 were imported. The new domestic case was reported in Hubei Province.