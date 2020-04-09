China’s Qingdao busts smuggling cases involving wildlife products

JINAN, April 7 (Xinhua) — Customs authorities have busted two cases involving the smuggling of wildlife products in the city of Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province.

The customs intercepted 48 wildlife products, including those made of endangered seahorses and hawkbill turtles.

The customs staff found 24 dried seahorses, as well as 20 bracelets and four fans made of hawkbill turtles during an inspection of imported raw crystal stones.

Two suspects were placed under investigation on suspicion of smuggling wildlife products. Investigators later found that the suspects tried to smuggle the products into China by hiding them among the crystal stones.

Further investigation is underway.