China’s Qu Chunyu contributes two silvers at ISU Dresden World Cup

DRESDEN, Germany, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s short-track speed skater Qu Chunyu won two silver medals in women’s 500m and 3,000m relay at ISU Dresden World Cup here on Sunday.

Qu finished 42.411 seconds in the 500m race in the Final A to bag a silver, behind Canadian Kim Boutin in 42.328 who took her fifth 500m gold this season.

The women’s 3000m relay final took place among China, South Korea, Japan and the Netherlands as the Dutch skaters led throughout the race to win in

4:06.669 while China followed at heel in 4:06.813 despite Qu crashing out while trying to surpass from the inner track after the second lap. Japan won the bronze and South Korea ranked the fourth due to the incidentally fall.

Olympic champion Wu Dajing failed to book the position in the men’s 500m Final. He, with the other three teammates, took the fourth place in men’s 5,000m relay as South Korea claimed the title.

China bagged one gold, two silvers and one bronze in total at Dresden World Cup as South Korea collected five golds, becoming the biggest winner. Canada and the Netherlands each claimed two titles. The next ISU short-track World Cup event, the last one this season, will be hosted in Dordrecht, the Netherlands from Feb. 14 to 16.