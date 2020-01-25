China’s railway operator waives fees for train ticket cancellations nationwide

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — China’s railway operator will allow passengers to cancel their tickets nationwide without charging fees.

The measure will be taken starting from Friday, as part of the efforts to control the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, said China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

Under the policy, passengers who have previously purchased train tickets at railway stations, online railway ticket-booking platform 12306 or other channels may cancel their tickets and get refunds for free.

The purchases of railway accident insurance shall be handled together, the company said.

The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has killed 17 and infected over 500 people so far. The Chinese New Year holiday takes place from Jan. 24 to 30.