China’s rolling-stock maker delivers new diesel trains to Sri Lanka

QINGDAO, March 3 (Xinhua) — China’s rolling-stock maker CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. Ltd. on Tuesday shipped the last four class-S14 diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains to Sri Lanka, which ordered nine in 2017.

The shipment, consisting of 40 carriages, was nearly two months ahead of the contracted date of delivery, as the manufacturer made early and detailed deductions on material purchasing, transportation and warehousing, as well as production and delivery amid the novel coronavirus epidemic, with plans made for the resumption of production.

S14 DEMUs are the lastest type that CRRC Sifang provided to Sri Lanka, with upgraded carriage facilities including information display screens, LCD TVs, power sockets, adjustable seats and multi-functional lavatories.

CRRC Sifang is Sri Lanka’s largest provider of passenger railway equipment and has so far delivered 52 DEMU trains in four batches to Sri Lanka.