China’s Ruili downgrades COVID-19 risk levels in five areas

KUNMING, April 29 (Xinhua) — Ruili City in southwest China’s Yunnan Province on Thursday downgraded COVID-19 risks in five areas formerly classified with high or medium risk.

COVID-19 risk levels in three areas of the city were downgraded from high to medium from 7 p.m. Thursday, and two other areas were downgraded from medium to low, according to the city’s COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Dozens of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases have been reported in Ruili since March 30. Local authorities launched several citywide COVID-19 testing campaigns to curb the spread of the virus. Enditem