China’s rural policy bank issues 3 bln yuan of bonds to support enterprises to resume work

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — The Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), the third-largest bonds issuer at home, launched 3 billion yuan (about 428.57 million U.S. dollars) of one-year bonds on Wednesday to support enterprises to resume production.

This is another innovative endeavor of the lender to strengthen financial services for epidemic prevention and control, it said.

The funds raised will be used to support enterprises affected by the epidemic to resume work and production, help small- and micro-enterprises in difficulty, and ensure loans in fields such as agricultural and sideline products production and spring plowing, it said.

The ADBC will continue to be innovative and improve fund-raising efficiency in the critical period of epidemic prevention and control, the lender said.