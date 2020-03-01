China’s schools will remain closed until epidemic basically under control: Ministry

BEIJING, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Primary and middle schools in different regions shall not reopen until the epidemic is basically under control, according to China’s Ministry of Education.

It also made clear two other conditions for such schools in starting the new semester: when schools have the capability in essential prevention and control, and the safety of teachers and students and the public health security in schools is effectively guaranteed.

For the period before the new semester, local education authorities and schools were asked to design reasonable schedules for pupils and middle school students and strengthen the guidance for their study at home, said a circular from the ministry released Friday.

It also urged colleges and universities to evaluate the effect of their online teaching projects and make timely adjustments.