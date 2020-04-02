China’s senior political advisors meet on COVID-19 response

The chairman and vice chairpersons of China’s top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Monday held a meeting on the COVID-19 prevention and control work.

Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

Important achievements in controlling the epidemic have been made and the resumption of work and production is accelerating, Wang said.

Stressing that the COVID-19 response and economic and social development face new major challenges, Wang urged CPPCC members and organizations to carry out thorough research and study in terms of controlling the COVID-19 epidemic and promoting the resumption of work and production, and keep offering suggestions and building consensus.