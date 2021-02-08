China’s Shandong Taishan disqualified from AFC Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — The Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) independent Entry Control Body has withdrawn the license of Shandong Taishan FC to participate in the AFC Champions League 2021, the AFC said Monday.

It was determined that the club had not satisfied the mandatory Criterion F.04 of the AFC Club Licensing Regulations (Edition 2016) concerning overdue payables and, accordingly, should not have been granted a license, the Asian football governing body said.

The criterion states that a club should have “no payables overdue toward employees and social/tax authorities”.

Shandong has since been declared ineligible to participate in the AFC Champions League 2021 and the available slot will be reallocated in accordance with the Entry Manual for AFC Club Competitions, the AFC said.

Shandong Taishan FC, as the Chinese FA Cup champion, was drawn into Group J with Port FC of Thailand, Kitchee SC of Hong Kong, China and a playoff winner at the drawing ceremony last month. Enditem