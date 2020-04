China’s Shanghai donates anti-epidemic materials to Lao capital

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong (L) and Vientiane mayor Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune attend the handover ceremony for anti-epidemic materials from China in Vientiane, Laos, April 21, 2020. China’s Shanghai has donated a batch of anti-epidemic materials to Lao capital Vientiane to help fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)