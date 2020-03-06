China’s sharing economy market exceeds 3.2 trln yuan in 2019: report

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — The market size of China’s sharing economy exceeded 3.2 trillion yuan (about 470 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, growing by 11.6 percent year on year, according to a development report.

In 2019, about 800 million people in China participated in the sharing economy, of which about 78 million were service providers, according to a report released by the Sharing Economy Research Center under the State Information Center.

Transport, catering and short-term house renting posted strong growth last year, the report said.

Over the past few years, China has witnessed the rise of the sharing economy — one where people use the Internet and mobile technologies to access goods and resources provided by their peers, rather than a traditional corporate vendor.

China’s sharing economy covers a wide range of fields, from life services such as travel and accommodation to industrial production, agriculture and other production.