China’s short-track skater Ren claims 1,500m title at ISU Dresden World Cup

DRESDEN, Germany, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China’s sprinter Ren Ziwei won the gold medal in men’s 1,500m final here on Saturday at ISU short-track speed skating World Cup while Han Yutong claimed the bronze in women’s 1,500m race.

Ren, together with his teammate An Kai, played surprising strategy that Ren broke away from the peloton early to lead afar while An dragged the pace of the peloton.

Being regarded as the tempo disturber, Ren kept the lead all the time and did not leave any chance to others by finishing 2 minutes 14.761 seconds to be the champion.

Han Yutong and Zang Yize advanced to the Final A of women’s 1,500m race. Han won the third place, following the champion Choi Min Jeong and the runner-up Noh Ah Rum from South Korea.

The Olympic champion Wu Dajing ranked the fourth in the men’s 1,000m race, clocking at 1:25.651. The South Korean skater Park Ji Won took the victory at 1:24.997.

China had fought into the finals of women’s 3,000m relay and men’s 5,000m relay, which will took place here on Sunday.