China’s Sichuan issues red alert for flash floods

CHENGDU, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Sichuan Province issued a top-level red alert for flash floods at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday as downpours continued to lash the province.

According to the Sichuan flood control and drought relief headquarters, flash floods are likely to occur in multiple counties in the province from Tuesday to Wednesday.

The provincial meteorological observatory upgraded its heavy rain warning from a blue alert to an orange alert at 4 p.m.

The Department of Emergency Management of Sichuan has deployed emergency and disaster relief workers in several cities across the province, including the provincial capital of Chengdu. Enditem