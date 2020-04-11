China’s Sichuan to grow over 3 mln hectares of distinctive crops

CHENGDU, April 9 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Sichuan Province will see more than three million hectares of distinctive crops to be grown this year, authorities said.

The agriculture industry will reach an estimated output value of 300 billion yuan (42 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

Leisure agriculture and rural tourism will generate a revenue of 160 billion yuan, the department said.

The province will focus on increasing distinctive sectors, enhancing preliminary processing abilities of agricultural products, and building towns with strength in agriculture.