China’s Sinopharm donates anti-epidemic supplies to BiH hospital

SARAJEVO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — China Sinopharm International Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopharm (China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation), has donated a batch of epidemic prevention supplies to a hospital in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), according to the Chinese Embassy on Friday.

The donation ceremony was held Thursday at the Sveti Apostol Luka Hospital in Doboj, an ancient city in the Republika Srpska (RS), one of the two entities in BiH, according to the embassy.

The company handed over 36 boxes of anti-epidemic supplies, including protective suits and surgical masks, to the hospital, a representative of China Sinopharm International Corporation Central Eastern Europe Branch told Xinhua.

Alen Seranic, Minister of Health and Social Welfare of the RS, who attended the ceremony, thanked the Chinese corporation and said that the anti-epidemic supplies will play a role in the hospital’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xie Yu, Counselor for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in BiH, said the donation is a reflection of the friendship between China and BiH. Although the epidemic has changed the world, the friendly relations between the two countries have not changed. China stands side by side with BiH during the hard time.

So far, BiH has reported 119,420 COVID-19 cases and 4,555 deaths. Enditem