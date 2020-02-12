China’s smartphone market contracts in Q4 of 2019: report

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China’s smartphone market declined 15 percent to about 85 million units in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019, an industrial report showed.

Huawei maintained the lead in China with a 39 percent market share in Q4, up 11 percent year on year, according to data from global technology market analyst firm Canalys.

During the period, Huawei shipped more than 33 million smartphones and topped the 5G smartphone shipments with a 78 percent market share.

Oppo and Vivo remained in second and third place, respectively, in China’s smartphone market, while Apple moved up one position to number four and Xiaomi rounded the top five.

For the 2019 full year, smartphone shipments in China hit 369 million units, down 7 percent year on year.

Canalys attributed the Q4 shipment contraction to a drastic slowdown of 4G smartphone purchases and consumers’ weaker-than-expected demand for 5G smartphones.

While expecting 5G smartphones to exceed 150 million units in 2020, Nicole Peng, vice president of Mobility at Canalys, also said that competition among vendors will be cutthroat as smaller vendors are hoping to break the market dominance of major brands.