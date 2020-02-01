China’s SOEs donate 600 mln yuan to aid Hubei’s coronavirus control

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — China’s centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have donated a large amount of money and supplies to central China’s Hubei Province to combat the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Direct donations from the SOEs to Hubei hit nearly 600 million yuan (about 86.5 million U.S. dollars) as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The SOEs in the fields of medicine, oil, aviation, power grid and logistics have donated large quantities of drugs, equipment, epidemic prevention materials and daily necessities to the province.

China National Pharmaceutical Group donated 10 million yuan worth of drugs for disease prevention and control, as well as over 2.9 million pieces of medical masks and gloves.

State Grid Corporation of China donated 60.28 million yuan worth of power supply facilities for the construction of the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan makeshift hospitals.

Chinese health authorities announced Wednesday that 5,974 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions by the end of Tuesday. A total of 132 people have died of the disease.