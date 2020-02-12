China’s software, IT service sector expands robustly in 2019

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — The revenue of China’s software and information technology (IT) service industry reported robust growth in 2019, official data showed.

The sector raked in a total of 7.18 trillion yuan (about 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in revenue from software business, up 15.4 percent, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Profits of the software and IT sector expanded 9.9 percent from the previous year to 936.2 billion yuan.

Boosted by robust growth in cloud, big data and e-commerce platform services, the revenue of IT service saw an 18.4-percent growth to 4.26 trillion yuan.

The data also showed a 4.7-percent year-on-year increase in the number of employees in the sector to 6.73 million. The per capita salary rose 6.8 percent during the period.