China’s StarTimes lauded for excellent coverage of Ghana’s premier league

ACCRA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua)–The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has expressed satisfaction in the performance of Chinese digital terrestrial TV company StarTimes in covering the country’s premier league games so far.

Addressing the media here on Monday, GFA President Kurt Okraku eulogized the great improvement in the coverage by StarTimes with a strong African presence of the league games during the 2019/20 season.

The GFA president said that the discussions are underway with the national broadcaster and other TV stations in the country to make them partners in broadcasting the games, via the StarTimes channel.

The GFA has signed a five-year agreement with the StarTimes, which gives the Chinese media company the rights to broadcast live matches of the Ghanaian premier league.

In addition to the premier league, StarTimes will also broadcast selected matches of the first division league and the women’s football league.