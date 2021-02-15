China’s StarTimes slashes prices to boost access to digital television in Kenya

NAIROBI, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Chinese pay television company, StarTimes on Monday announced a 33 percent price reduction targeting new subscribers in order to boost access to digital television in Kenya.

Aldrine Nsubuga, regional marketing director, StarTimes said that the company has made great strides towards ensuring the initial cost of device acquisition is affordable to the majority of Kenyans.

“The price drop is expected to enable more Kenyans to acquire and enjoy access to digital television programming, as the company seeks to progressively grow its subscriber base,” Nsubuga said in a statement.

The StarTimes terrestrial digital box will now be retailing at 999 shillings (about 9.1 U.S. dollars) while the satellite full kit will retail at 24.7 dollars and the new prices take effect immediately.

“We are impressed by the headway we have made so far in making it possible for Kenyans to access digital television be they in urban or rural areas. The move to extend a price reduction for our set top boxes is therefore continuous in this effort as we seek to make it more affordable to not only acquire but also access our premium television content,” Nsubuga noted.

The Chinese firm said that it has progressively looked to offer the most affordable pay television service in the country and is currently broadcasting the Kenya Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, Bundesliga, La Liga as well as an array of telenovelas, drama, kids, documentaries, music and lifestyle content.

“We continue to also establish ways to grow our subscriber value through giving subscribers a taste of our premium programming, which explains the one month offer where new subscribers will enjoy access to over 100 local and international channels at no extra cost upon acquiring either the terrestrial decoder or the satellite full kit,” Nsubuga added. Enditem