China’s StarTimes to televise all games of EURO 2020

ACCRA, April 29 (Xinhua) — China’s StarTimes, one of the leading television service providers in Africa, will televise all 51 games of the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament across its five sports channels in HD, marketing head of StarTimes Ghana Akofa Banson disclosed here Thursday.

“StarTimes will combine to televise more than 140 live hours of the UEFA European football championship. We are therefore proud that we will be giving Ghanaian subscribers a front-row seat as we rally behind our favorite football stars who will be fighting for national honors,” Akofa said.

StarTimes’ match telecast for the tournament will include a 30-minute pre-game, halftime, and post-match studio reactions to offer viewers the best of the tournament.

The company secured broadcast rights for the EURO 2020 two years ago for countries across sub-Saharan Africa.

The tournament will open in Rome and end in London.

UEFA is marking 60 years of existence and for the first time, the competition will be played in 11 cities across Europe. 24 teams qualified for the tournament including 2018 World Cup finalists France and Croatia, semi-finalists Belgium and England as well as defending champions Portugal. Enditem