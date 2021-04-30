China’s State Council appoints, removes officials

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) — China’s State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials Tuesday.

Tan Guangming was appointed as deputy director of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration (National Park Administration), and Liao Jinrong and Chen Kai were both named as deputy director of the State Post Bureau.

Cheng Lihua was removed from the post of vice minister of finance, Wang Jingqing from the post of vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and Yang Chunguang from the post of deputy director of the State Post Bureau.

Wang Yan no longer serves as deputy director of the China Geological Survey. Enditem