China’s State Council approves establishing of two districts in Sansha city

The State Council has recently approved the establishment of two districts in Sansha City, Hainan Province, according to a notice issued Saturday by the Ministry of Civil Affairs.

The Xisha District administers the islands and reefs of Xisha Islands and their adjacent waters, and serves as the acting administrative body for the islands and reefs of Zhongsha Islands and their adjacent waters, according to the notice. The district government is stationed on Yongxing Island.

The Nansha District administers the islands and reefs of the Nansha Islands and their adjacent waters. The district government is stationed on Yongshu Reef, said the notice.