China’s Sui/Han win pairs title at Four Continents Figure Skating Champs

SEOUL, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — Olympic silver medalists Sui Wenjing/Han Cong of China won the gold medal in the pairs event at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships 2020 here on Saturday.

Defending champions Sui/Han, who finished third in the short program, scored a total of 217.51 points to beat fellow Chinese duo Peng Cheng/Jin Yang by 4.22 points for the top honor.

Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro from Canada took the bronze medal with 201.80 points, and U.S. skaters Jessica Calalang/Brian Johnson finished fourth with 196.15 points.