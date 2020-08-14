China’s surveyed unemployment rate flat in July

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — China’s surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stood at 5.7 percent in July, remaining flat with that of June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Friday.

A total of 6.71 million new urban jobs were created in the first seven months of 2020, down 1.96 million from the same period of last year, said the NBS.

The surveyed unemployment rate among those aged between 25 and 59, the majority of the labor market, stood at 5 percent in July, down 0.2 percentage points from June.

Meanwhile, the surveyed unemployment rate in 31 major cities was 5.8 percent last month, remaining flat with that of June, according to the NBS.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate is calculated based on the number of unemployed people who have participated in the employment survey in urban areas, including migrant workers in cities.

China will give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards this year, aiming to add over 9 million new urban jobs and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 6 percent, according to the government work report. Enditem