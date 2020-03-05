China’s Tianjin launches cargo truck service to Europe

TIANJIN, March 5 (Xinhua) — North China’s Tianjin Municipality has launched a direct cargo truck service to Europe, providing strong logistics support for production resumption of enterprises amid the novel coronavirus epidemic.

A cargo truck loaded with aircraft parts departed from Tianjin on Wednesday and will arrive in Germany after traveling over 10,000 km in about 14 days.

The cargo truck takes less than half of the transportation time of China-Europe freight trains and costs 40 percent less than air freight, according to Dai Daobin, general manager of Sino-Europe Trucking (Tianjin) Logistics Service Co., Ltd.

Affected by the epidemic, many overseas air cargo and sea cargo routes have canceled or reduced transportation services to China. The logistics company decided to open the cargo truck service to provide support for more companies to lower logistics costs and resume production.

The company will open such cargo truck service to more countries along the Belt and Road, and further reduce the journey time to better serve Chinese and European enterprises.