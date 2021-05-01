China’s top legislator calls for improved work to better serve country, people

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) — Top Chinese legislator Li Zhanshu on Thursday called on the people’s congresses to improve their work so that they can meet the legal demand for the modernization of China’s governance system and governance capacity.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks at a symposium attended by senior legislators from local people’s congresses.

He highlighted the necessity of upholding the organic unity of Party leadership, the running of the country by the people, and law-based governance in the work of the people’s congresses.

Li called for a thorough study of the new circumstances and problems faced by the people’s congresses in their new-era work to define the roles, duties and missions of the people’s congresses.

Acknowledging the efforts of local people’s congresses in performing their duties, Li urged them to maintain close ties with the people. Enditem