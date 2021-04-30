China’s top legislator stresses role of legislative bodies in state-to-state ties

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) — China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu said Wednesday that exchanges between legislative bodies provide an important guarantee for the long-term stable and healthy development of state-to-state relations.

Li, chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a meeting of parliamentary leaders that focused on the role of legislators in consolidating peace and trust.

Li said peace and development are still the themes of the times, but peace and trust in the international community have been severely eroded, the international order and the global governance system have been impacted, and there is still a long way to go toward general security and common development, and thus all countries need to make concerted efforts and joint responses.

Noting that exchanges between legislative bodies provide an important guarantee for the long-term stable and healthy development of state-to-state relations, Li called on legislative bodies to adopt a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept and oppose the emergence of a new “Cold War” and ideological confrontation in whatever form.

He said legislative bodies should adhere to opening up and cooperation, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, maintain the stability and smoothness of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and promote the construction of an open world economy.

He called on legislative bodies to enhance mutual trust and reduce suspicion through candid and in-depth dialogue, uphold the principles of extensive consultations, joint contributions and shared benefits, adhere to the true form of multilateralism marked by openness and tolerance, strict rule of law, consultation and cooperation, and promote the development of the global governance system in a more just and reasonable direction.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Li said different from traditional major countries, China is committed to the path of peaceful development.

The NPC stands ready to work with the legislatures of various countries to be a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of the international order, and jointly build a clean and beautiful world featuring lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, Li said.

The meeting among parliamentary leaders was hosted by Turkmenistan, and speakers or parliament leaders from Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan attended the meeting via video link. Enditem