China’s top legislature concludes standing committee session

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, concluded its 25th session Friday in Beijing.

Lawmakers adopted the revised Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention, the revised Administrative Penalty Law and the coast guard law at the closing meeting.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the above laws.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting, which was attended by 160 NPC Standing Committee members.

Lawmakers ratified a decision on establishing the Beijing Financial Court, a treaty on the transfer of sentenced persons between China and Belgium, and an extradition treaty with Morocco.

They also adopted reports on the deliberation of NPC deputies’ proposals, and bills related to deputies’ qualifications and personnel matters.

Li also presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting. Enditem