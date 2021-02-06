China’s top legislature prepares lawmakers for annual session

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — China’s top legislature briefed some national lawmakers on the upcoming annual legislative session to prepare them well on Wednesday. The session is due on March 5.

Briefing the lawmakers, Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said the session would make comprehensive plans and arrangements for China’s economic and social development work this year.

Summing up the top legislature’s efforts in 2020, Yang said it had deliberated 51 legislative bills and draft decisions, adopting 33 of them. The legislature also heard 30 reports and inspected the enforcement of six laws and one decision, among other accomplishments.

Various tasks set at the last annual legislative session have been completed, Yang said. He added that the top legislature did its part in balancing COVID-19 responses with China’s economic and social development. Enditem