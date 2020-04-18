China’s top legislature schedules standing committee session

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, will convene its 17th session from April 26 to 29 in Beijing, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons’ meeting Friday.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the chairpersons’ meeting.

The chairpersons’ meeting suggested that the upcoming session review a draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste, a draft law on administrative punishments for those working in the public sector and a draft biosecurity law.

The session is expected to deliberate proposals on revising the laws on animal epidemic prevention and the People’s Armed Police Force, and amending the copyright law.

A number of proposals and reports will also be reviewed, including a proposal on a draft decision to authorize the State Council to temporarily adjust relevant laws and regulations in the Hainan pilot free trade zone, a report on environmental protection and a report on strengthening public health-related legislative work. Enditem