China’s top legislature starts standing committee session

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The Standing Committee of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s top legislature, started its 25th session Wednesday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session’s agenda includes reviewing draft revisions to the Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention and the Administrative Penalty Law, as well as draft amendments to the Law on Workplace Safety and the Education Law.

During the three-day session, lawmakers will deliberate a draft coast guard law, a draft legal aid law, a draft physicians law, a draft wetlands protection law and a draft family education law.

They will also review a draft decision on establishing a Beijing financial court and multiple reports including one on the recording and review work of the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee in 2020. Enditem