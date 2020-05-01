China’s top legislature starts standing committee session

China’s top legislature started its regular session Sunday to review multiple draft laws and revisions to laws.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), presided over the first plenary meeting of the session Sunday afternoon.

A total of 123 members of the NPC Standing Committee attended the meeting, and 47 others participated in the event through online video connections.

A draft revision to the law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste returned for its third review. The Constitution and Law Committee of the NPC suggested the draft be submitted to a vote for adoption at the session.

Also on the lawmakers’ table is a draft law on administrative discipline, which targets supervision over everyone working in the public sector who exercises public power.

A draft biosecurity law was submitted for a second reading. It made it clear that biosecurity is an important part of national security.

Bills presented to the legislature also include draft revisions to the laws on animal epidemic prevention and on the People’s Armed Police Force, as well as draft amendments to the copyright law.

Lawmakers are also deliberating a draft decision on the convening date of the third annual session of the 13th NPC, a draft decision to authorize the State Council to temporarily adjust relevant laws and regulations in the Hainan pilot free trade zone and a report on environmental protection, among others.

The legislative session will run from April 26 to 29.