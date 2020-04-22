China’s top liquor brand Moutai’s net profit surges in 2019

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) — China’s leading liquor maker Kweichow Moutai saw its net profit rose 17.05 in 2019 from the previous year.

The company’s net profit attributable to its equity holders stood at 41.21 billion yuan (about 5.81 billion U.S. dollars) last year, said its financial report filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange Tuesday night.

Over the same period, Moutai’s revenue was around 85.43 billion yuan in 2019, up about 16.01 percent year on year.

The liquor maker, which is based in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, produced about 75,000 tonnes of base liquor for its Moutai brand and series brands in 2019, up 6.88 percent year on year. Enditem