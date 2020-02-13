China’s top player Ding reaches last 32 at Snooker Welsh Open

LONDON, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — China’s top snooker Ding Junhui eased past Ricky Walden from England 4-1 to reach the third round at the Welsh Open held in Cardiff on Wednesday.

Ding, 32, only lost the second frame as Walden scored a top break of 127. Ding had a break above 50 in both the first and fifth frames, collecting 74 and 88 points respectively.

Ding will fight for a last 16 berth against Jimmy Robertson, who ousted Chinese teenager Yuan Sijun 4-2 in the second round.

The Chinese ace, ninth in the world rankings, ended his title drought for more than two years by winning the UK Championships last December for the third time.

Reigning world champion Judd Trump cruised into the third round by defeating Billy Castle 4-0 while Ronnie O’Sullivan took over from 1-2 down to surpass Stuart Carrington 4-2.

Newly-crowned Masters champion Stuart Bingham is going to face Chinese teenager Yan Bingtao in the last 32 stage.