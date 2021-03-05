China’s top political advisory body concludes standing committee session

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — China’s top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Wednesday concluded its standing committee session.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over and addressed the closing meeting.

Wang said over the past year, the CPPCC National Committee and its standing committee have overcome the negative impacts of COVID-19 and achieved continuous progress in its capacity for consultation and institutional improvement, making active contributions to the development of the Party and the country’s causes.

For 2021, Wang called for better leveraging the role of the CPPCC as a body dedicated to consultation, strengthening the ties between political advisors and the people, as well as conducting oversight on major issues concerning the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan.

The meeting adopted documents including the draft agenda and the schedule for the fourth annual session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, running from March 4 to 10. The documents will be submitted to the session for review. Enditem