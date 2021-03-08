China’s top political advisory body holds 2nd plenary meeting of annual session

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) — China’s top political advisory body on Sunday held its second plenary meeting of the annual session.

Wang Yang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attended the meeting.

Twelve members of the CPPCC National Committee spoke at the meeting.

Common prosperity can not be achieved overnight, and more attention should be given to the grassroots, as well as rural and underdeveloped areas, according to Xie Fuzhan.

The strategic role of manufacturing should be further stressed and its proportion in economy stabilized, Miao Wei said, calling for an innovation system with enterprises as the main players.

Qin Boyong urged promoting the establishment of safe, efficient and modern industrial chains that are self-developed and controllable.

Chen Wei stressed continuous efforts to conduct scientific research on COVID-19 prevention and control.

Wei Zhenling, a deputy from Maonan ethnic group, said all of China’s 28 ethnic groups with a smaller population, including Maonan, have eradicated absolute poverty and no one was left behind, she said.

Over half a year after the implementation of the Law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Hong Kong has shifted from chaos to stability, said Ng Leung-ho, calling for a comprehensive system to ensure “patriots administering Hong Kong.” Enditem