China’s trade unions up funds for workers in difficulties amid epidemic

The All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU) has ratcheted up financial support on Thursday for workers in difficult circumstances amid the COVID-19 epidemic in regions including Hubei Province.

A total of 37.8 million yuan (about 5.4 million U.S. dollars) was allocated to facilitate local trade unions to aid households infected by the epidemic, according to the ACFTU.

Trade unions at the local level should enhance assistance for workers in difficulties and support their basic livelihoods including employment, social security and medicare.

For workers infected or died with the virus, specific subsidies should be provided for their families in a timely manner to help them out of difficulty, according to the ACFTU.

It also urged local departments to raise funds in all ways to ensure regular assistance in place, integrate resources from society and charities and introduce targeted policies to better solve workers’ problems in daily life.

In late March, the ACFTU designated a special assistance fund of 250 million yuan to ensure the basic living conditions of workers in need amid the epidemic.