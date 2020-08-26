China’s travel agencies gross 100 billion USD in 2019

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — China’s travel agencies received nearly 710.34 billion yuan (about 102.66 billion U.S. dollars) in revenue in 2019, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Monday.

Among that, travel services contributed 516.57 billion yuan, garnering a profit of nearly 23.33 billion yuan, according to a report on domestic travel agencies released by the ministry.

Breakdown data shows that domestic tourism brought in about 275.1 billion yuan, accounting for 53.25 percent of the total revenue, and outbound tourism generated 214.56 billion yuan, accounting for 41.54 percent.

Inbound tourism, for its part, saw about 18.30 million visits from overseas in 2019, generating a revenue of 26.92 billion yuan.

According to the report, China had a total of 38,943 travel agencies registered by the end of 2019, an increase of 8.17 percent year on year. Enditem