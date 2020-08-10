China’s used car sales rise in June

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s used car sales climbed 4.41 percent month on month in June, according to a report by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

A total of 1.22 million used cars changed hands in June, with a combined transaction value of 73.75 billion yuan (about 10.63 billion U.S. dollars), said the report.

Although June sales of used cars edged down from the same period last year, as the country’s business and production resumption continued to gain pace, demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles recovered gradually, the report said.

The association also noted that 5.52 million used cars were traded in the first half of the year, down 19.61 percent year on year due to the impact of COVID-19. Enditem