China’s warehouse storage sector continued recovery in July

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — China’s warehouse storage sector continued to edge up in July amid gradual recovery in market demand, industry data showed.

The index tracking the sector’s development climbed 2.8 percentage points over the previous month to reach 53.5 percent last month, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP).

A reading above 50 percent indicates expansion, while one below that reflects contraction. The index has stayed above the boom-or-bust line for five consecutive months.

The business volume index was at 52.9 percent last month, 1.5 percentage points higher than the previous month, according to the CFLP.

The sub-index tracking business profits stood at 50.7 percent in July, down 6.3 percentage points from the previous month, but still at the expansion level, said the CFLP. Enditem