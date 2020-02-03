China’s WCBA league postponed amid epidemic concern

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) announced on Monday that the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA) league is set to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The 2019/20 WCBA season began its winter break on January 2 with 18 rounds of matches having been played, with Beijing and Dongguan jointly leading the way with win-loss records of 17-1.

The league was scheduled to resume on February 13 following the Chinese national team’s Olympic qualifiers, but this has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In a statement, the CBA said the move coincided with nationwide efforts to prevent and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 360 people since it first emerged in Wuhan last December.

The CBA added that the time and arrangements concerning the WCBA’s resumption would be announced at a later date.