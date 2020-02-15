China’s Wu, Ren power into next round at ISU World Cup Short Track in Dordrecht

DORDRECHT, Netherlands, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Olympic champion Wu Dajing of China powered into men’s 500m quarterfinals, while his teammate Ren Ziwei advanced to semifinals of men’s 1,500m at ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Dordrecht, the Netherlands on Friday.

Wu, PyeongChang 500m champion and world record holder, breezed through his heats in 41.049 seconds. South Korea’s Lee June-seo and Hwang Dae-heon also topped their groups respectively to reach quarterfinals.

In men’s 1,500m quarterfinals, 22-year-old Ren, who won the gold medal in men’s 1,500m at World Cup in Dresden last week, crossed the line first in two minutes and 33.375 seconds to enter next round.

In the women’s event, Chinese ace Fan Kexin powered through 500m qualifiers, together with her teammates Zang Yize and Qu Chunyu. Zang also qualified for the 1,500m semifinals along with Han Yutong.

In addition, the Chinese team advanced to the semifinals of men’s 5,000m relay, women’s 3,000m relay and mixed 2,000m relay.