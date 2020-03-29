China’s Wuhan reopens subway, railway station

Passengers walk on the platform of the subway station connected with Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

WUHAN, March 28 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, a central Chinese city once at the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, on Saturday reopened its subway and railway station following more than two months of suspension due to the epidemic.

“We clearly remember that the metro service had been suspended for 65 days,” said Li Wei, a staff worker of the Wuhan metro service operator. “I was startled when I first saw the news of shutting down the metro system as I never expected such scenario to happen one day.”

“We are excited and happy today to resume the service to serve the Wuhan residents again,” Li said.

Passengers for six metro lines in the capital of Hubei Province are asked to scan their health QR codes with real name information and check body temperature before entering the metro stations and wear face masks during the whole journey. Many were seen even wearing rubber gloves and hats that can cover the face.

The subway service operator has installed 200 infrared intelligent temperature monitoring equipment at 182 subway stations that are back to service in the initial period.

Passengers sit apart on the metro train in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Inside the subway carriages, there are yellow signs that ask passengers to sit with an empty seat between two of them and security guards who tell people to wear masks during the whole of their trips, not to assemble and scan trip-tracking codes when getting off the subway.

The trip tracking is designed to aid the epidemic prevention and control work. To reduce potential cross-infection, the subway carriages will also be disinfected partly every day and entirely every five days.

“We are finally back. I can go to work next Monday,” said a subway passenger surnamed Yang, who just arrived in Wuhan Saturday with another two family members carrying eggs, preserved meat and vegetables from Sichuan Province.

On Saturday, the Wuhan railway station resumed the arrival service as the epidemic waned. More than 12,000 Hubei passengers returned to Wuhan by high-speed trains from all over the country on Saturday, greeted by applauses and flowers at the station.

“I earlier booked the railway ticket for Feb. 14, but the railway service was halted due to the epidemic,” said a passenger surnamed Zhang. Although the arrival was delayed by one and a half months, he felt safe and relieved to see the epidemic situation under control in his hometown, Zhang said.

“Wandering outside for such a long time, I have anticipated the return to home all the time,” Zhang said. “I finally feel at ease and calm after I step on the land of Wuhan.” ■