China’s Wuhan reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases for 2 days

WUHAN, March 20 (Xinhua) — No new infections or suspected cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Thursday in Wuhan, marking two days in a row of zero report at the epicenter of the epidemic in a months-long battle with the deadly virus.

The Health Commission of Hubei Province, where Wuhan is the capital, said the total confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 by Thursday.

Hubei also saw two new deaths, which were both in Wuhan, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 3,132.

The province also saw 703 patients discharged from hospital after recovery on Thursday, bringing the total number of discharged patients in the province to 58,381.

Among the 6,016 hospitalized patients, 1,657 were still in severe condition and another 441 in critical condition.