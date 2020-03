WUHAN, March 21 (Xinhua) — No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Friday in Wuhan, marking the third day in a row of zero report at the epicenter of the epidemic in a months-long battle with the deadly virus.

The health commission of Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, said the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan and Hubei remained at 50,005 and 67,800 by Thursday.

Hubei saw seven new deaths, six of which were in Wuhan.