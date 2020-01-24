China’s Wuhan suspends public transportation, outward flights, trains

A view of Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

The measures will be taken in a bid to effectively cut off the virus spread and resolutely curb the outbreak.

WUHAN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Central China’s megacity of Wuhan battling with a pneumonia outbreak has announced to suspend public transportation, and close the airport and railway stations to outgoing passengers, while asking citizens not to leave the city without specific reasons.

City buses, subways, ferries and long-distance coaches, as well as flights and trains for outgoing passengers will be suspended starting from 10 a.m. Thursday until further notice, said a notice issued in the wee hours of Thursday by Wuhan’s headquarters for the control and treatment of the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

A medical worker takes a passenger’s body temperature at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, Jan. 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The measures will be taken in a bid to “effectively cut off the virus spread, resolutely curb the outbreak and guarantee the people’s health and safety,” the notice said.

Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2020 shows a press conference held by the Hubei provincial government in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A total of 444 cases of new coronavirus-related pneumonia and 17 deaths had been reported in Hubei Province as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, with the majority in Wuhan, the provincial capital. ■